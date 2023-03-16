Big Boost To ISRO As Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Completes Essential Tests

Bengaluru: In yet another milestone, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completed the essential tests that validated its capability to withstand the harsh vibration and acoustic environment that the spacecraft would face during its launch, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Thursday. According to the ISRO, the tests were conducted during the first week of March 2023 at the test facilities located at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

"These tests are an essential part of the qualification & acceptance process for any spacecraft. These tests were particularly challenging, considering the fact that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is a composite of three modules viz. Propulsion Module, Lander Module and the Rover module," ISRO said.

"The vibration and acoustic tests carried out on the integrated spacecraft has provided sufficient confidence on the structural integrity and survivability in the launch environment," it added. Earlier in October last year, ISRO chairman Dr S Somanath on Sunday said that it is likely to launch its Chandrayan-3 mission in June 2023.

Addressing a press conference, Somanath had said that mission Chandrayaan-3 is almost ready to be launched in June 2023."Chandrayaan-3 is almost ready. Final integration and testing are almost complete. Still, some more tests are pending, so we want to do it a little later. There were two slots available one in February and another in June. We would like to take June (2023) slot for the launch," he had said.Chandrayaan-2, India`s second mission to the moon, was launched on July 22, 2019, from Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota.