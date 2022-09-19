NewsIndia
PARTHA CHATTERJEE ARPITA MUKHERJEE

Big BREAK THROUGH in SSC Scam Case: Partha Chatterjee makes EXPLOSIVE remark, says 'I used to sign files SENT BY...'

SSC Scam: The former education minister put the blame on the officials of the department during the interrogation. Partha claimed that the entire recruitment process was looked after by the Education Department. He would only sign office files.

Big BREAK THROUGH in SSC Scam Case: Partha Chatterjee makes EXPLOSIVE remark, says 'I used to sign files SENT BY...'

Partha Chatterjee makes an explosive claim in the SSC recruitment corruption case. Partha Chatterjee is in CBI custody in the SSC Recruitment Scam. On whose instructions were the jobs given to unqualified candidates? How are the names chosen? Who gave these names? Partha Chatterjee is likely to be asked if there is an influential connection. According to sources, Partha made explosive remarks during the interrogation. He said, "The file used to come from the department, I used to sign that file." The former education minister claimed that he had no special role. He claims, "My role was very limited, the entire recruitment process was looked after by the Education Department. I used to trust the authorities." 

According to sources, the former education minister put the blame on the officials of the department during the interrogation. Partha claimed that the entire recruitment process was looked after by the Education Department. He would only sign office files. His role was limited. The former education minister also claimed that he trusted the officials. According to sources, on the basis of Partha's statement, the CBI may call the officials of the education department.

The CBI questioned Partha Chatterjee and Kalyanmoy Ganguly in the recruitment corruption case. According to sources, the former Education Minister and the former president of the Board of Madhya Shiksha Parishad were questioned separately to find out the money transactions and influential connections. Sources claim, though Partha denies corruption-related recruitment, evidence suggests that the former education minister was directly involved. Partha is desperately trying to hide information. Kalyanmoy also avoided the responsibility of corruption. Former SSC advisor Shantiprasad Sinha has also been taken into custody by the CBI. If there is a discrepancy in the statement, there is a possibility of face-to-face interrogation of the three. 

