BIG BREAKING: Is Agra's Taj Mahal Going To Be Flooded Soon? Yamuna Reaches Monument's Walls After 4 Decades

New Delhi: River Yamuna, which has unleashed its fury in the low-lying areas of Delhi, has now engulfed several parts of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The water level of the roaring river has soared above the danger mark and reached the outer walls of the Taj Mahal, a sight unseen in four decades. The local officials reported that the Yamuna river has risen to 499.1 feet and may go higher. The low-flood level of this river in Agra is 495 feet. The medium flood level here is at 499 feet and high flood level at 508 feet. The ASI, which protects the Taj Mahal, a World Heritage site, said it is not in danger. The water has reached the outer areas of Itimad-ud-Daula’s tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near the Taj Mahal.

The river has also swallowed the Taj View Point in Mehtab Bagh, a favourite spot for tourists, who have been denied entry due to waterlogging. The Yamuna Kinara Road, which leads to the Taj Mahal, has also been hit by the backflow of water from the drains. Vehicles moving on Yamuna Kinara Road in Agra had to brave water-logged patches as drains had backflow. The Tajganj crematorium, where most of the dead in the city are brought for cremation, was also water-logged.

The rising water level has also endangered the Shri Kailash Temple, the Balkeshwar Ghat stairs, and the wall of the Itmad-ud-daulah monument, a Mughal-era mausoleum. Many people living on the banks of the river have been forced to flee to safer places.



Official sources said that the water level showed an increasing trend because of 1,24,302 cusec water released from Gokul Barrage in Mathura where all seven gates had been opened. The trend of 1,06,473 cusec water being received from Okhla Barrage is also now getting constant.

Chambal, another river passing through the rural area of Agra district was at 113.90 metres at Pinahat town in Uttar Pradesh. The alert level for Chambal is at 127 metres while the high flood level is at 137.60 m and the danger level is at 130 metres.

The district administration has stepped up its relief measures and preparedness in case of a flood-like situation. District Magistrate Navneet Chahal inspected the vulnerable areas and instructed the officials to make proper arrangements. ADM (Finance and Revenue) Yashvardhan Srivastav said that posts have been created and boatmen and divers are on alert.

He also advised the locals to remain vigilant and follow the safety guidelines. "Medical camps have been set up at these places," he added. “The ghats on river Yamuna from Kailash Temple to Dusshera ghat near the Taj are barricaded to stop locals moving towards Yamuna because of curiosity about the flood,” he said.

Ramesh Wadhwa, a senior citizen residing here, reminisced about the 1978 floods that devastated Agra when the Yamuna level crossed the danger mark. He said that many places on the banks of the river were inundated and villages and ghats were submerged. He said that Agra has not witnessed such a situation since then.