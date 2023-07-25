Big Breakthrough For Security Forces: Two LeT Terrorist Along With Arms And Ammo Arrested In J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: Two terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)outfit, along with arms and ammunition, were arrested at Barmulla's Chak Tapper Kreeri village on Monday. A case under UAPA and Arms Act was registered. Based on specific information about the movement of terrorists in Village Chak Tapper Kreeri, joint forces of Baramulla Police and 29 RR set up a MVCP at Bus Stop Chak Tapper Kreeri.

Two suspicious persons who were coming from Chak Tapper towards Main Road Kreeri tried to escape when they saw the joint Naka party, but they were tactfully apprehended.

During their personal search, 2 Chinese pistols, 2 pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds, 1 ID card and 1 photocopy of Aadhar card were recovered from them and they were immediately taken into custody. They were later identified as Dayem Majeed Khan S/O Ab Majeed Khan R/O Check Panjigam Bandipora and Ubair Tariq S/O Tariq Ahmad Khan R/O Watrina Phalwanpora Panjigam Bandipora.



During preliminary investigation, both the terrorist associates admitted that they were affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation of LeT outfit and had collected the arms and ammunition for target killing in District Baramulla.

A case under Indian Arms Act and UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Kerri and investigation was initiated.