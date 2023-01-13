‘Big brother...’: Lalu Yadav’s video message from Singapore on Sharad Yadav’s death

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday condoled the demise of former Union Minister and socialist leader Sharad Yadav in a video message from Singapore. Posting a video message for the deceased leader on Twitter, Lalu Yadav from his hospital bed in Singapore where he is recuperating from a kidney transplant surgery, said, "I am saddened to hear the news of big brother Sharad Yadav`s death. He, besides late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar and myself learnt politics of socialism from Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur."

"On many an occasion, Sharad Yadav and I fought with each other. But our disagreements never led to any bitterness," Lalu Yadav added.

अभी सिंगापुर में रात्रि में के समय शरद भाई के जाने का दुखद समाचार मिला। बहुत बेबस महसूस कर रहा हूँ। आने से पहले मुलाक़ात हुई थी और कितना कुछ हमने सोचा था समाजवादी व सामाजिक न्याय की धारा के संदर्भ में।



शरद भाई...ऐसे अलविदा नही कहना था। भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि! pic.twitter.com/t17VHO24Rg January 12, 2023

Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday, informed his daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav through a social media post. Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal merged with Lalu Yadav`s outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the "first step towards a united opposition".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the demise of veteran politician and founder-member of Bihar`s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) Sharad Yadav. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr Lohia`s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The condolence messages also came from Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge."I am saddened by the demise of Sharad Yadav, a senior leader of the socialist stream of the country, former JDU president. Serving the country as a former Union Minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters," Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted in Hindi.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of my friend, veteran leader and our colleague in Parliament Sharad Yadav. He was a distinguished student leader who rose to the highest heights in public life. He was an outspoken leader and deeply committed to an inclusive India," Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said on his official Twitter handle.

Sharad Yadav was a former union minister in various governments. Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.