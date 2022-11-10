BIG DECISION on AZAM KHAN today, UP court to decide on his plea seeking stay on conviction

Lucknow: A Sessions Court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur is expected to decide on Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a hate speech case. A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, on Wednesday directed the appellate court to hear and dispose Khan's application for a stay on his conviction on Thursday itself.

The Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission to defer till November 10 the notification for the issue of notification for the bypoll in Rampur Sadar, which fell vacant following Khan's disqualification. The top court was also critical of the manner in which Khan's disqualification proceedings were done by the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

In view of Supreme Court’s directions, the Election Commission deferred till further orders the issue of notification for the Rampur Sadar assembly bypoll.

The bypoll notification was scheduled to be issued on Thursday. The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan after his conviction in a hate speech case.

The top court bench said the bypoll notification can be issued on or after November 11, once the sessions court decides on Khan's plea. Later, in a press statement, UP Chief Electoral Officer Shukla said in view of the apex court directives, the commission has decided not to issue the notification till further orders.

On October 27, Khan was convicted in the hate speech case and sent to three years in jail by a Rampur court. The MP-MLA court in Rampur also granted bail to the MLA in the 2019 case.

On October 28, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat had announced the disqualification of Khan from the House.

Earlier, the Election Commission had announced bypoll in the Rampur Sadar seat, along with Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli assembly constituencies in the state, on December 5.