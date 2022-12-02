Big price for 'PROXIMITY' to 'BHATIJA' Akhilesh Yadav: Yogi Adityanath govt may take this STEP against 'CHACHA' Shivpal Singh!

After the demise of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav and nephew Akhilesh Yadav came closer. Both said that we are all one. Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are campaigning together in Mainpuri to save their political legacy. On the other hand, uncle Shivpal's closeness with his nephew is adding to his troubles. First, the security was cut. Now he may be asked to vacate his official bungalow as well. To save the political legacy of Mulayam Singh in Mainpuri, uncle-nephew are holding public meetings on one platform.

However, Shivpal Yadav's closeness to his 'BHATIJA' Akhilesh, increases his difficulties. The reason is that recently the security of Shivpal Yadav was cut. Now it may be the turn of his government bungalow as well. In fact, inspection started by removing the dust from the file of Shivpal Yadav's bungalow allocated by the State Property Department. Along with this, files related to the Gomti Riverfront are also being scrutinised.

In fact, in the year 2018, Shivpal Yadav separated from the Samajwadi Party and formed his own Progressive Samajwadi Party. After that, the Uttar Pradesh government feared for Shivpal Yadav's life and he was given 'Z' category security. The government also allotted the luxurious bungalow number 6 of Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to Shivpal Yadav and this bungalow also became the central office of the Progressive Samajwadi Party (Praspa).

From the year 2018 to 2022, the war of words between uncle and nephew continued. The complaints kept on happening. However, in the 2022 assembly elections, at the behest of Mulayam, the SP and the Praspa contested together. But after the result came, there was a lot of verbal war between uncle and nephew. Then Akhilesh did not invite uncle Shivpal even to the meetings, so the uncle got angry with his nephew several times. CM Yogi Adityanath himself had also taken a jibe in the Assembly at this uncle-nephew tussle.

The matter had reached to such an extent that even the Samajwadi Party had written to Shivpal Singh that he could go wherever he wanted. But after the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was ill for a long time, the frozen ice between uncle and nephew started melting and the uncle-nephew got united as soon as Dimple Yadav entered the fray in the Mainpuri by-election. When Akhilesh Yadav went to meet uncle Shivpal, his uncle melted and started campaigning for daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav.