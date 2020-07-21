Big relief for Sachin Pilot camp, Rajasthan HC says no action against rebel MLAs till July 24

Jaipur: In a big relief to Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs, Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday (July 21) told the Legislative Assembly Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices to the dissident former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and 18 rebel Congress MLAs till July 24.

The court also reserved its verdict on the matter on Friday.

A writ petition was filed by Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs on July 17, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. The petition was taken up by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta on Friday and arguments were heard on Monday till evening. On Tuesday, the hearing resumed at 10:30 am.

The Rajasthan HC had on July 17 given a four-day reprieve to Pilot and other Congress dissidents from any action by Rajasthan Speaker on the disqualification notices served on them by extending the hearing into their petition. Pilot was sacked as deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the party state president after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The notices to the MLAs were served after the party complained to the speaker that the lawmakers had defied a whip to attend two CLP meetings last week on July 13 and 14. The Pilot camp, however, argues that a party whip applies only when the assembly is in session.

In its complaint to the speaker, the Congress had sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The provision disqualifies MLAs if they "voluntarily" give up the membership of the party that they represent in the House.