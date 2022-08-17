The Supreme Court has stayed for further proceedings three PILs before the Jharkhand High Court against Hemant Soren in the money laundering case. In fact, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought a probe into allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Hemant Soren for alleged money laundering through fake companies. The Supreme Court said, the petitioners have not been able to establish a prima facie case against Soren.

The order was passed as the top court had reserved order on separate appeals filed by the Jharkhand government and Soren, in which the PIL filed by Shiv Shankar Sharma, seeking probe against the chief minister and his family, was referred to the High Court. The June order was challenged. The case pertains to mining leases, alleged money laundering by shell companies linked to them and the 2010 MGNREGA contract.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit, SR Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard the arguments of the counsel for the parties."The parties or the ED have prima facie not been able to establish the case against Hemant Soren. Therefore, the High Court will not proceed with the matter," the bench said. The Supreme Court also asked for a copy of the petition along with the annexures and the arguments exchanged by the parties be kept on record.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das had said that Hemant Soren had abused his position and favored himself on mining leases. He also alleged violation of the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.