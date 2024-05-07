Big Setback For BJP In Haryana; Nayab Saini Govt Loses Majority After 3 Independent MLAs Withdraw Support

In a big setback for the BJP in Haryana amid the Lok Sabha elections, the Nayab Singh Saini government lost majority as three independents withdrew their support and went with the Congress. The MLAs were reportedly unhappy after finding no place in the Saini cabinet. The three MLAs are Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder. The three MLAs held a press conference along with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan to announce their decision.

Udai Bhan said, "The three Independent MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Singh Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- have withdrawn their support to the BJP government and extended their support to the Congress." "I also want to say that the present strength of (90-member) Haryana Assembly is 88, of which the BJP has 40 members....Nayab Singh Saini's government is now a minority government. Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have the right to stay even for a minute."

The Congress leader demanded the holding of assembly polls immediately.

Since Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from contesting the Lok Sabha polls and independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala also resigned to contest the parliamentary polls on the BJP ticket, the current strength of the Haryana assembly is 88 while the majority mark is 45. Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda support the BJP. The JJP has 10 MLAs in the House. The JJP was earlier with the BJP government. The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs. The INLD has one MLA (Abhay Singh Chautala) and six independents.

Now there are three more independents -Nayanpal Rawat, Rakesh and Balraj Kundu. If these MLAs support the BJP, then the party will have a total of 44 MLAs - (BJP 40+HLP 1+ 3 Independents) - which is one shorter than the majority mark.