Big SETBACK for Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool loses power to Congress in trust vote HERE before panchayat polls

The ruling Trinamool Congress suffered a big blow in Purulia before the panchayat elections. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool lost Purulia's Jhalda municipality in the trust vote. On the order of the Calcutta High Court, a vote of confidence was held in Jhalda Municipality on this day. This municipality lost the trust vote of the ruling party. There are a total of 12 wards in Jhalda Municipality. Out of those 12 wards, five were held by Trinamool. Five were held by the Congress. Two wards were held by independent councillors. Five Congress councilors and two independent councilors were present in the day's trust vote. But not a single Trinamool Congress councilor participated in the trust vote. As a result, Congress won the confidence vote by getting seven votes in the polls. Both independent councillors support the Congress.

On October 13, opposition councilors brought a no-confidence motion against Jhalda Municipality Chairman Suresh Agarwal. The case was filed in Calcutta High Court. After hearing that case, the High Court ordered a vote of confidence. Jhalda municipality came to the fore just after the by-polls when Congress councilor Tapan Kandu was killed. After that, the nephew of Tapan Kandu Mithun Kandu won that ward in the by-election. But with the support of independent councillor Sheela Chattopadhyay, the Trinamool formed the board. However, after the Durga Puja, the independent councillor withdrew support from Trinamool on complaints of underdevelopment. A motion of no-confidence was brought after this.

In the last by-poll, the left managed to capture the only Taherpur municipality in the entire state. After that, a second municipality was captured by the opposition. Incidentally, Tapan Kandu won in ward number 2 in Jhalda of Purulia. Congress candidate Tapan defeated Trinamool candidate Deepak Kanduk, who is his own nephew, by 127 votes. After that, Tapan was murdered on March 13. He went out for a walk with his friends. At that time, he was shot by criminals. So far, Trinamool has never won in Ward No. 2 of Jhalda Municipality. Meanwhile, Mithun Kandu won the seat of uncle Tapan Kandu as a Congress candidate in the by-election.