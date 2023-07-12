BIG SETBACK For Sachin Pilot! Most Loyalists OUT Of Party's Executive Committee

As the political landscape in Rajasthan gears up for the upcoming elections, the Congress party has expanded its executive committee in the state. However, in a notable move, the party has excluded several loyalists of Congress leader Sachin Pilot from the committee. While both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress aim to strengthen their party organizations, the exclusion of Pilot's loyalists highlights internal dynamics within the Rajasthan Congress. Despite this, the party's executive committee has made efforts to incorporate a diverse range of leaders from various sections of society.

A Total of 217 Executive Committee Members Announced

The Rajasthan Congress has announced the names of 217 executive committee members, including 18 legislators and 55 leaders from the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes communities. Additionally, 13 Muslim leaders have also been given representation in this new executive committee.



Sachin Pilot's Camp Receives Positions

In Sachin Pilot's camp, out of the 217 executive committee members, 22 leaders hail from his faction. Gajraj Khataan and Darshan Gurjar have been appointed as vice presidents. Meanwhile, Rakesh Pareek, Mahendra Singh Gurjar, Prashant Sharma, Indraj Gurjar, Rajendra Sharma, Mukesh Bhakar, Rajesh Choudhary, Pandit Suresh Mishra, Sanjeev Jatav, and Sona Devi Bawari have been appointed as secretaries. Satyendra Meena, Kavita Gurjar, Vibha Mathur, Anil Chopra, Himanshu Katara, Vikram Valmiki, Shailesh Singh Rana, Surendra Lamba, and Ajad Singh Rathore have been assigned the responsibilities of state secretaries. Additionally, Hariprasad Bairwa has been appointed as the district president for Tonk. However, it is speculated that Pilot's camp may also be given responsibilities in the Ajmer district and city.

Exclusion of Some Leaders from Pilot's Camp

Several leaders from Sachin Pilot's camp have been excluded from the executive committee. Mahendra Singh Khadi, a member of the Pilot group, has been removed from the position of state secretary. Similarly, MLA Ved Prakash Solanki has been left out of the list of state secretaries. Ravi Patel has been relieved of his duties as an office bearer due to his relocation abroad. Moreover, Mangilal Garasia and Lakhansingh Meena from the Pilot camp have also been removed from their positions.

Opportunities for New Faces

The newly appointed executive committee includes a significant number of fresh faces. Out of the 21 vice presidents, 17 are newcomers, and out of the 48 secretaries, 31 are new entrants. Additionally, 14 out of 26 secretaries have been promoted to their respective positions.

Change in Jaipur District President Position

Significant changes have also been made in the position of Jaipur district president. Pratap Singh Khachariawas, a minister and legislator, had held the position of Jaipur district president for a long time. However, adhering to the principle of one position per person, minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas has been assigned the role of Jaipur city district president, while Aarar Tiwari has been given the responsibility of Jaipur district president. Furthermore, Amit Dhariwal, son of UD Minister Shanti Dhariwal, has been appointed as the state secretary. The executive committee has also included leaders who worked hard for the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Connecting India Campaign), with nearly 56 such leaders being given a place in the committee. However, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Mohan Sharma, Ram Lal Jat, Govind Ram Meghwal, and Rajendra Choudhary have been removed from the executive committee. Some of these leaders have also been removed due to the one position per person policy.

The new executive committee of the Rajasthan Congress reflects the party's efforts to embrace social engineering and ensure representation for various sections of society. With the inclusion of new faces and the exclusion of some leaders, the Congress hopes to strengthen its organization and appeal to a broader voter base as the state heads towards elections.