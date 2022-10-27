NewsIndia
JAMMU

Big terror attack plot foiled, bag with explosives, 18 detonators found near Jammu Railway Station

A bag with explosives has been found near the Jammu Railway Station. It was in a Taxi stand.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A bag with explosives was found near Jammu Railway Station
  • The bag contained at least 18 detonators and

Big terror attack plot foiled, bag with explosives, 18 detonators found near Jammu Railway Station

New Delhi: Police found a bag near a taxi stand at Jammu Railway Station on Thursday (October 27). The bag contained explosives and at least 18 detonators, quotes the SSP GRP Arif Rishu. “We recovered a bag near the taxi stand at Jammu Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in 2 boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the box. Materials have been seized,” says SSP GRP Arif Rishu. According to the police, the plan was to plant explosives at the Jammu Railway Station. At any given time, hundreds of people pass through the railway station.

(This is a developing story)

 

 

 

