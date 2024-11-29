Big Terror Plot Foiled; Security Forces Destroy Terrorist Hideout In J-K's Poonch
Security forces seized two IEDs, a battery, two blankets, a large cache of RDX, and food supplies from the location.
Security forces demolished a terrorist hideout in Mendhar, Mankot, Poonch. The forces seized two IEDs, a battery, two blankets, a large cache of RDX, and food supplies from the location. The operation was part of an ongoing effort to eliminate militant activity in the region.
A suspicious object was reportedly spotted under the Chajla bridge in Mendhar, prompting authorities to quickly cordon off the area.
More details awaited.
