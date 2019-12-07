Big terror strike averted in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces diffuse IED in Handwara

Kashmir: The The Road Opening Party (ROP) of Indian Army on Saturday recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Varpora-Handwara district in north Kashmir. The IED was discovered beside a road in Varpora.

The CRPF bomb squad team has also reached the site and is involved in diffusing the bomb.

Several such incidents went reported in November, where an IED was detected in the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Anantnag on November 21 and another was found by Indian Army on Jammu-Poonch highway on November 19.

The continuous incidents of IED being placed at several areas of Jammu and Kashmir hints towards the active terrorist activity in the area.

On Thursday, five people were arrested by the Srinagar Police on grounds of being involved in throwing petrol bombs on police and security forces and threatening people in the downtown Srinagar City.

According to reports these miscreants used to throw petrol bombs on police vehicles and the convoy of security forces in Srinagar area and forced the locals to close their shops and business establishments and keep traffic off roads ever since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

Further information on the IED placement incident reported in Hindwara remains awaited.