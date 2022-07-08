New Delhi: The alliance between Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party is probably heading towards a split. The SBSP chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar, who fought the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, is apparently not happy with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is reportedly not paying attention to his coalition partners. The chasm between the two came into the open when Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha recently visited Uttar Pradesh's capital city of Lucknow to seek support from the SP and RLD MLAs but legislators of Om Prakash Rajbhar's party were not invited to take part in the event.

When the media asked OP Rajbhar in this regard, he said, "The SBSP MLAs were not invited, the SP chief needs Jayant Choudhary. I am no longer needed." Rajbhar vowed to soon take a decision. This was not the first time that Om Prakash Rajbhar was irked with Akhilesh Yadav. Post-Assembly polls, he has been constantly attacking the SP chief.

He was earlier quoted as saying, “Votes are in villages not in AC rooms and that's why we need to go to villages. I have told him (Akhilesh Yadav) 4-5 times to go among the people in the villages. Many Samajwadi Party leaders have asked me to tell their leader to step out of his house and go into public.”

During the Legislative Council elections, Rajbhar did not spare Akhilesh Yadav as the former wanted at least one of the four council seats for his son, but the SP chief is learnt to have refused. Irked over this, Rajbhar had grudgingly stated that those who could win eight out of 34 seats were rewarded with the Rajya Sabha seat and those who won six out of 14 seats were ignored.

After the SP's debacle in recently held Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur, Rajbhar told media persons, "Had Akhilesh Yadav went to Azamgarh, he would have won the election. When we were campaigning in the sun, he was enjoying the AC." Akhilesh retorted that the SP does not need anyone's advice.

The reason for the split is not one, but looking at the failure of SP alliances post-2017 Assembly polls and 2019 general elections, one can make a guess that since the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has bitterly failed to retain its partners, the current alliance with the SBSP may also be counting its last breath.