Big Twist In Barelly SDM Jyoti Maurya Case! Husband Allegedly CHEATED Her At Time Of Marriage - Viral Wedding Card

Jyoti Maurya PCS: In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh (UP), there is a lot of buzz surrounding SDM Jyoti Maurya these days. Social media is abuzz with various posts related to Jyoti Maurya. The reason behind this is the allegation made by Jyoti Maurya's husband, Alok Maurya, that his wife has been unfaithful after becoming a PCS officer. He claimed that his wife had developed an inappropriate relationship with another man. Alok also accused Jyoti of taking advantage of his help during her preparation for the PCS exam. Although he coached her in Prayagraj, after becoming an officer, his wife betrayed him. Meanwhile, the wedding card of Jyoti Maurya has gone viral on social media, leading to allegations that Alok lied and married her. Let's find out the whole story.

Jyoti Maurya's Father Reveals the Truth

According to media reports, Jyoti Maurya's father, Paras Nath Maurya, has come forward to clarify the situation regarding the viral wedding card of Jyoti Maurya and Alok Maurya. Jyoti's father stated that during the wedding, Alok did not disclose that he worked as a sanitation worker. Instead, Alok himself claimed to be a gram panchayat officer. The wedding card also mentioned him as a gram panchayat officer. This can be seen in the viral photo of the wedding card.

Marriage Based on Lies

It should be noted that Jyoti Maurya's father resides in Chiraigaon, Varanasi, UP. He revealed that Alok Maurya is now shouting from the rooftops that he is a sanitation worker, but before the marriage, he and his family lied. The marriage was based on false information, and the consequences of such a marriage were bound to be like this.

Jyoti Maurya's Video Goes Viral!

On the other hand, Alok Maurya has accused Jyoti Maurya of being unfaithful to him after becoming a PCS officer. He claims that Jyoti Maurya is having an affair with Manish Dubey, the Home Guard Commandant. Meanwhile, a video of a woman has gone viral on social media, in which she can be heard using derogatory language against her husband and in-laws. It is being claimed that this video belongs to Jyoti Maurya. In Bareilly, the Bhim Army has also filed a complaint regarding this matter.