BIG UPDATE: Delhi schools may reopen in phased way from September 1

New Delhi: As the COVID19 cases are going down, the schools are getting ready to reopen. In a recent development, phased reopening of Delhi schools for classes 6 to 12 from September 1, 2021 according to the sources.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its meeting on Friday (August 27) is expected to discuss the reopening of schools and take a decision in view of an improved COVID-19 situation in the state.

The panel's suggestion on reopening schools came in the wake of a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, following a recent brutal second wave of the infection, which claimed many lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

The authority's meeting, which will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will discuss the report of a committee that has recommended the opening of schools in a phased manner, starting with students of senior classes, from next month, news agency PTI quoted sources saying.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 45 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the sixteenth time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital, that zero fatality has been logged in a day.