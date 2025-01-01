BIG Win For India: 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana To Be Extradited To India

In a big success for India, an American court has ruled in favour of extraditing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India. India has been trying for a long to get Rana moved to India to face justice in the 2008 terror attack case. Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, currently imprisoned in the United States, can soon be brought to India as a panel of judges from a U.S. appeals court has ordered Rana’s extradition to India.

Following this decision, the process of bringing him to India through diplomatic channels has begun. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating Rana’s alleged role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in 2008. Tahawwur Rana was arrested in the U.S. at India’s request for extradition over his alleged involvement in the 26/11 attacks. According to a report by The Economic Times, NIA officials have stated that steps to bring Rana to India via diplomatic channels are underway.

In a decision on an appeal filed by Rana, a panel of judges from the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the district court’s rejection of his habeas corpus petition, which challenged the magistrate judge’s certification for his extradition to India for his alleged role in the Mumbai terrorist attacks. Rana had filed an appeal against the extradition ruling on August 15, 2024, which was dismissed by the district court. The US court stated in its ruling that he could be sent to India under the extradition treaty between the two countries.

Tahawwur Rana’s name is listed as an accused in a 405-page chargesheet related to the Mumbai attacks, where he is alleged to have assisted the attacks’ mastermind and key accused, David Coleman Headley. According to the chargesheet, Rana is a member of the ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba. On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists launched attacks across Mumbai, engaging in mass shootings at multiple locations. The incident resulted in 166 deaths and around 300 injuries, including the deaths of some American citizens. After a three-day operation, security forces killed nine terrorists, while one, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive and later executed in 2012 following a prolonged legal battle.