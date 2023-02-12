topStoriesenglish2572437
NewsIndia
AADITYA THACKERAY

'Big win for Maharashtra': Aaditya Thackeray After Koshyari Resigns as Governor

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has now been replaced by Ramesh Bais as Maharashtra Governor, had last year courted a controversy after he said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an "icon of olden times".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Big win for Maharashtra': Aaditya Thackeray After Koshyari Resigns as Governor

New Delhi: As President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari from the Maharashtra governor's post, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday (February 12, 2023) said that "it is a big win" for the state.

"Big win for Maharashtra! The resignation of anti-Maharashtra Governor has finally been accepted," he said in a tweet.

"He, who constantly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Pule and Savitri bai Phule, our Constitution, Assembly & democratic ideals, cannot be accepted as a Governor," the junior Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, added.

Some of Koshyari's statements had triggered controversy, leading to an announcement by the state Raj Bhavan last month that he wants to quit the post.

ALSO READ | President Murmu Appoints new Governors to 12 States, One UT - Check List

Addressing a gathering in November last year, Koshyari had said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an "icon of olden times" and personalities like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari were the modern icons of the state.

Uddhav Thackeray, when he was Maharashtra chief minister, had also accused Koshyari of being overactive, and pointed out that the governor had not filled 12 vacant seats in the state Legislative Council despite the state government's recommendation.

Meanwhile, Koshyari has been replaced by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway