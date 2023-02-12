New Delhi: As President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari from the Maharashtra governor's post, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday (February 12, 2023) said that "it is a big win" for the state.

"Big win for Maharashtra! The resignation of anti-Maharashtra Governor has finally been accepted," he said in a tweet.

"He, who constantly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Pule and Savitri bai Phule, our Constitution, Assembly & democratic ideals, cannot be accepted as a Governor," the junior Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, added.

Big win for Maharashtra!

The resignation of anti Maharashtra Governor has finally been accepted!



He, who constantly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule & Savitri bai Phule, our Constitution, Assembly & democratic ideals, cannot be accepted as a Governor! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 12, 2023

Some of Koshyari's statements had triggered controversy, leading to an announcement by the state Raj Bhavan last month that he wants to quit the post.

ALSO READ | President Murmu Appoints new Governors to 12 States, One UT - Check List

Addressing a gathering in November last year, Koshyari had said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an "icon of olden times" and personalities like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari were the modern icons of the state.

Uddhav Thackeray, when he was Maharashtra chief minister, had also accused Koshyari of being overactive, and pointed out that the governor had not filled 12 vacant seats in the state Legislative Council despite the state government's recommendation.

Meanwhile, Koshyari has been replaced by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais.