Nitin Gadkari, who is known for his outspoken statements, has once again spoken in his own style. Addressing an event, he said, "the government does not take decisions on time and this is a problem." Addressing the NATCON 2022 event, Nitin Gadkari said, 'You can make miracles...and the potential is there...My suggestion is the future of Indian infrastructure is very bright. We need to accept good technology, good innovation, good research and successful practices in the world and in the country. We should have alternative materials by which we can reduce costs without compromising on the quality. And time is the most important thing in the construction. Time is the biggest capital. The biggest problem is the government is not taking decisions on time"

Gadkari said, "when I was a minister in Maharashtra, I had said that one lakh rupees will be rewarded if it is made a day before.If there is a delay, then the fine will have to be paid accordingly. The time taken to build the flyover in Mahim was 24 months, but the contractor completed it in 21 months. The reason for this was that he had to get the bonus." Let us tell you that Nitin Gadkari has often been giving such statements, which may seem favorable to the opposition, but are stinging to the leadership of his party and the government. Recently, he had said in a program that today's politics has become power politics. It has nothing to do with public welfare. Sometimes it seems that one should retire from politics.

Let us tell you that only last week, BJP had constituted its apex body Parliamentary Board and Nitin Gadkari has been ousted from it. This decision is being seen by linking the statements of Nitin Gadkari and his relationship with PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Nitin Gadkari has been a former president of the BJP and is considered one of the very close leaders of the Sangh. In such a situation, there was a lot of discussion on his exit from the parliamentary board.