BIHAR ACCIDENT

Bihar: 40 kanwariyas injured, six in critical condition as bus rams into stationary truck in Gopalganj

There were 56 passengers in the bus besides the driver and two helpers. Six of the injured admitted to Gopalganj Sadar hospital are stated to be critical.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:45 PM IST|Source: IANS

Patna: Around 40 kanwariyas sustained injuries after a bus in which they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck in Bihar`s Gopalganj district on Thursday (August 4, 2022) morning. The victims are residents of Sugauli, located on the Indo-Nepal border in West Champaran district. They were on the way to Deoghar in Jharkhand to offer Ganga Jal on the `Shiva Ling`.

According to police, the incident took place at 4 a.m., when the bus reached Bhoktapur village under Kuchaikot police station, and crashed into the truck parked along the roadside from the rear.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the bus may have dozed off while driving leading to the accident. Since the driver is critically injured, he is unable to give a statement. Things would clear only after he gives a statement to the police," said SHO of Kuchaikot police station.

There were 56 passengers in the bus besides the driver and two helpers. Six of the injured admitted to Gopalganj Sadar hospital are stated to be critical.

The others are undergoing treatment in Kuchaikot referral hospital.

