Bihar: 73 dead, 17.09 lakh affected due to floods, heavy rain warning for next 48 hours

New Delhi: Even as Bihar continues to be under the deluge, heavy rain warning has been issued for the next 48 hours across the state. An orange alert has also been issued in Patna, which was worst-hit due to floods, Vaishali, Begusarai, and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.

The Central Water Commission, meanwhile, released a statement that said that many rivers in Bihar and other parts of India are flowing in a severe situation. There are 15 flood warning alerts in Bihar and 21 across India.

In Bihar, Ganga, Kosi, Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Mahananda, Sone, Adhwara and Punpun are flowing in a severe situation.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in Bihar for Thursday and the condition is likely to be the same on Friday as well.

Live TV

According to a statement issued by the State Disaster Management Department, Bihar, at least 17.09 lakh people have been affected by floods.

Heavy rains lashed the state last Friday, leading to floods. 73 people have died due to rain-related incidents across the state.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over ten thousand people Patna. The rescue teams have been rowing people across the flooded streets in inflated boats from the past few days.

Five NDRF teams have been deployed in Patna`s Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh alone to assist people amid the flood situation.

Indian Air Force helicopters have also been dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas.

(With ANI inputs)