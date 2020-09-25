हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Assembly election 2020

Bihar assembly election 2020: Here's why the polls this time will be unique

One of the key decision by the Election Commission on Bihar assembly election is to extend the polling hours by one hour. 

Bihar assembly election 2020: Here&#039;s why the polls this time will be unique
File Photo

PATNA: Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

The poll panel, while announcing the schedule for Bihar elections, said that strict COVID-19 protocols for political parties as well as voters will be enforced so that the voting exercise is conducted in a smooth and safe manner. 

Here's how the Bihar assembly election 2020 will be much different from any other polls we have seen so far: 

1. The poll paner has extended the voting period by one hour from 7 am to 6 pm, except in the Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, so that COVID-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day. Earlier, the voting used to take place between 7 am to 5 pm.

2. The poll panel announced that Bihar assembly polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during prevailing COVID-19 situation. Special protocols have been readied for voters who are COVID-positive patients.

3. Almost 7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for Bihar polls. Besides, postal ballot facility will be provided wherever required and requested. Social distancing norms will need to be followed at public gatherings during the poll campaign.

4. The number of people accompanying a candidate for submission of nomination has been restricted to two, while door-to-door campaign can have maximum five people including the candidate.

5. Number of voters per polling station has been reduced to 1,000 from 1,500 to facilitate social distancing. The move will raise the number of polling stations went from 65,337 (in 2015 Assembly elections) to more than one lakh in 2020.

6. COVID-19 patients, who are quarantined, will be able to cast their votes at the last day of polling at their respective polling stations under the supervision of health authorities, this is apart from the facility of postal ballot already extended to them.

Tags:
Bihar Assembly election 2020Bihar Assembly Election scheduleBihar assembly elections datesCEC Sunil AroraBihar Assembly polls 2020 date
Next
Story

NCB probing Bollywood drug nexus since it couldn't find any foulplay in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Raut
  • 58,18,570Confirmed
  • 92,290Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Deepika's stardom is on stake