Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath among BJP's star campaigners — Check full list

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday (October 11) released a list of 30 star campaigners for phase 1 of the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis were some of the party leaders who were included in the list.

Below is the list of 30 star campaigners of BJP for Bihar Assembly election 2020:

1. Narendra Modi
2. JP Nadda
3. Rajnath Singh
4. Amit Shah
5. Sanjay Jaiswal
6. Sushil Modi 
7. Bhupendra Yadav
8. Devendra Fadnavis
9. Radha Mohan Singh
10. Ravi Shankar Prasad
11. Giriraj Singh
12. Smriti Irani
13. Ashwani Kumar Choubey
14. Nityanand Rai
15. RK Singh
16. Dharmendra Pradhan
17. Yogi Adityanath 
18. Raghuvar Das
19. Manoj Tiwari
20. Babu Lal Marandi
21. Nand Kishore Yadav
22. Mangal Pandey
23. Ram Kripal Yadav
24. Sushil Singh
25. Chhedi Paswan
26. Sanjay Paswan
27. Janak Chamar
28. Samrat Choudhary
29. Vivek Thakur
30. Nivedita Singh

Earlier in the day, the party released a list of 46 candidates, all for the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls, taking to 75 the number of constituencies for which the party has announced its nominees so far.

State minister Nand Kishore Yadav (from Patna Sahib) and Nitish Mishra, son of former chief minister Jagannath Mishra, are among those named by the party as its candidates.

The BJP is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties -- Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) -- have also been included in the alliance.

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to the VIP. The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, leaving its remaining share of seven seats for the HAM.

The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared in November 10.

