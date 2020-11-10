हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

Bihar assembly election 2020 result today: Will Tejashwi Yadav become youngest CM of a state in country?

PATNA: If the Exit Polls prediction turns out to be validated and the Grand Alliance emerges out to be the winner, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav may become the youngest Chief Minister of a state in India at the age of 31. 

Tejashwi is the youngest son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, or RJD, Congress and Left parties in Bihar where assembly election was concluded on November 7. 

Born in 1989, he celebrated his 31st birthday on November 9. In case if he manages to dethrone Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the Bihar assembly election result, he will become the youngest Chief Minister of state in the country. 

Currently, 37-year-old Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, is the youngest Chief Minister of any state in the country.

Although MoH Farooq, who served as Chief Minister of Puducherry thrice, held the post at the age of 30, it was a Union Territory.

Earlier, the names of Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren and Omar Abdullah were included in the list of youngest Chief Ministers of any state in the country. Akhilesh Yadav became Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 2012 at the age of 38. Hemant Soren also became the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the age of 38.

Omar Abdullah was 39-year-old when he became the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prakash Singh Badal became the youngest Chief Minister of Punjab in 1970 at the age of 43. Sharad Pawar also found a place on the list when he became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 1978 at the age of 37.

AK Antony also became the Chief Minister of Kerala in 1976 at the age of just 36 years.

Bihar Assembly election 2020 Bihar Assembly Election schedule Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Election Nitish Kumar
