Bihar assembly election: Hayaghat Independent candidate shot at before 3rd phase poll

PATNA: Former JD(U) leader Ravindra Nath Singh, who is contesting the assembly election from Hayaghat seat as an Independent candidate, was shot at in Bairi-Thakopur locality under Baheri police station area in Darbhanga district late on Thursday.

Singh was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he has been receiving medical treatment, said ANI.

Electioneering for the third and final phase of poll for 78 seats of the 243-member Bihar assembly ended Thursday evening. The polling will take place on November 7 and votes will be counted on November 10.

