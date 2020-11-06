हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

Bihar assembly election: Hayaghat Independent candidate shot at before 3rd phase poll

Singh was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he has been receiving medical treatment.

Representational Image

PATNA: Former JD(U) leader Ravindra Nath Singh, who is contesting the assembly election from Hayaghat seat as an Independent candidate, was shot at in Bairi-Thakopur locality under Baheri police station area in Darbhanga district late on Thursday. 

Singh was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he has been receiving medical treatment, said ANI.

Electioneering for the third and final phase of poll for 78 seats of the 243-member Bihar assembly ended Thursday evening. The polling will take place on November 7 and votes will be counted on November 10.

Bihar Assembly election 2020HayaghatRavindra Nath SinghBihar Assembly Election schedule
