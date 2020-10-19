Bihar Assembly polls: PM Modi to address 12 rallies; CM Yogi will start campaign from October 20

New Delhi: With just 10 days remaining for the first phase of Bihar elections, BJP decided on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll schedule to address as many as 12 rallies to boost the NDA's prospects.

The Prime Minister is the star campaigner among the party's 30 leaders who will campaign for the Assembly elections in the state. He will launch the poll campaign on October 23 with a rally in Dehri in Sasaram.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also join the Prime Minister at the rallies in the first and phase of polls to present a united face of NDA.

Live TV

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to address 18 rallies in Bihar, where he is reportedly much-in-demand as star campaigner for the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister Yogi, who will start campaigning from Tuesday, will be addressing, on an average, three rallies in a day.

CM Yogi Adityanath will campaign in the Ramgarh, Arwal and Karakat constituencies on Tuesday, while he will address rallies in Jamui, Tarari and Paliaganj on Wednesday, according to party sources.

Of these six seats, Tarari was won by CPI(ML), and Arwal, Karakat, Jamui, and Paliganj were held by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The lone BJP seat where the Chief Minister will be campaigning in the first phase is Ramgarh.

"There is a great demand for the Chief Minister in Bihar, particularly in constituencies along the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. The Gorakhnath Peeth is held in high esteem and Yogi Adityanath is a much-revered saint too," a BJP functionary told IANS.

Notably, polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections will be held on October 28, November 3, and November 7, while the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(With Agency Inputs)