New Delhi: Students organisations in Bihar, protesting against the Centre's newly introduced ‘Agnipath' recruitment scheme for armed forces, have found support in opposition RJD as they called for a 24-hour state-wide bandh on Saturday (June 18, 2022). Various political parties, like the RJD, the HAM, and the VIP have extended their support to the Bihar Bandh called by different youth organisations of the state today. The call for a bandh amid violence sweeping Bihar since the last three days and many railway properties being attacked and destroyed on Friday as well.

The organisations, led by Leftwing All India Students' Association (AISA), have sought immediate rollback of the scheme, under which hiring has been proposed for a four-year-period in the armed forces followed by compulsory retirement for at least 75 per cent of the personnel without any pension benefits.

Massive protests have erupted in several parts of the country since Wednesday against the Agnipath scheme. Bihar witnessed the most nerve wracking violence and arson incidents in the ongoing protest. On Friday, the houses of Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal came under attack. Railway traffic has been blocked and train coaches were set ablaze in the state as protests erupted in Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Buxar in the last few days.

In view of the violent protest, the authorities had suspended the internet service in 12 districts, nearly one-third of the state. Till now, the authorities have made around 320 arrests in the last three days and 60 FIRs have been registered in connection with violent protests in the state.

Bharat Bandh on June 18: What’s open & What’s closed

- Private and public offices might be impacted.

- Road traffic is likely to be disrupted due to Bharat Bandh.

- Train services are expected to be hit.

- Markets are likely to remain shut today.

Political reactions on Agnipath protests

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) made a fresh plea to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to review the Agnipath scheme, and assure protesting youngsters that their future will not be adversely affected by the new recruitment policy.

Additionally, the president of RJD’s Bihar unit, Jagadanand Singh, supported the 24-hour Bihar bandh and said, "We support those who are agitating on streets in protest against 'Agnipath' recruitment. The new short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces is not in the interest of country's youth.”

On the other hand, the president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Chirag Paswan said that he along with party workers would meet Governor Phagu Chouhan on Saturday and submit a memorandum, seeking the withdrawal of the scheme. "The Agnipath scheme will increase unemployment in the country. It will spread dissatisfaction among youths," Paswan said.