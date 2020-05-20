Bihar Board 10th result 2020 may release on this date, check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB is likely to declare the result of Bihar Board Class 10 or matric examination on Wednesday (May 20). Sources said that the verification process of half of the toppers has been completed and the BSEB would declare the Bihar board Class 10 examination will be declared after the completion of verification process.

Earlier, the result of Bihar board Class 10 examination was scheduled to be announced by March end, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The BSEB Matric result 2020 result will be released by on the official website of board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result would be made available on biharboard.online and onlinebseb.in as well. It would also be available on websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Once the result is declared, the students can check it by logging into the official website of the board, and entering their Roll No on the result window. The students are advised to download their result page for future reference.

According to reports, 15 lakh, 29 thousand and 393 students appeared in Bihar Board Class 10 exams in 2020. The examinations were held at 1368 centres across Bihar from February 17 to February 24. The result of Bihar Board Class 10 was declared on April 6 in 2019 and the overall pass percentage was 80.73%.