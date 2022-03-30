Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB likely to declare results today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2022 is likely to be declared today (March 30) by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be announced on the BSEB's official website.

The results for the Bihar Board Class 10th will be released online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Date and Time

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 today (March 30, 2022). The BSEB is likely to release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 around 3 PM.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Sites to check 10th Results

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on its official website. The Bihar Board Class 10th students can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also access Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on the DigiLocker app.

BSEB (Bihar Board) Matric (Class 10) Result 2022: How to check Results

Once declared, Bihar Board Class 10th students can their results on BSEB's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'result' link.

Students then need to enter their details including their roll numbers.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Around 17 lakh students are said to have taken the Bihar Board Class X exams.

