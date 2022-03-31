Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 to be out today- Here’s DIRECT LINK to check scores

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The wait is finally over! The much awaited Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 is going to be announced at 3 PM today (March 31, 2022).

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2022 today. The BSEB matric results will be declared on the BSEB's official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students will be required to use their roll numbers and roll codes to check Bihar board 10th result 2021 online.

In case the official website of BSEB is not opening, students can check the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the BSEB for updates on Bihar board result.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Here’s how to download scorecard

Over 17 lakh students are said to have appeared for the Bihar Board Class X exams this year. The Bihar Board Matric exams were held from February 17 to February 24, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.

In order to pass, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the BSEB Class 10th result. Students will also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those who fail to obtain a minimum passing percentage or fail a subject will have to reappear for the particular subject again.

