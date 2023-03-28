Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Likely To Release Matric Exam Scorecard This Week At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to declare Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 this week. However, the BSEB has not made any official announcement regarding the release of the Bihar Board 10th Result. Once announced, BSEB 10th result 2023 will be available on Bihar School Education Board's official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB 10th result may also be released at http://secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th result 2023: Bihar Board Matric Exams Were Held In February

The BSEB Matric Annual Examination, 2023 was held from February 14 to February 22.

Over 16 lakh students registered for Bihar Board Class 10th exams this year.

It is noteworthy that BSEB has already released the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 on March 21.

Bihar Board 10th Result: Here's How To Download BSEB 10th Result 2023