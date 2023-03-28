Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Likely To Release Matric Exam Scorecard This Week At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board is likely to declare BSEB 10th Result 2023 this week.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to declare Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 this week. However, the BSEB has not made any official announcement regarding the release of the Bihar Board 10th Result. Once announced, BSEB 10th result 2023 will be available on Bihar School Education Board's official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The BSEB 10th result may also be released at http://secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB 10th result 2023: Bihar Board Matric Exams Were Held In February
The BSEB Matric Annual Examination, 2023 was held from February 14 to February 22.
Over 16 lakh students registered for Bihar Board Class 10th exams this year.
22.02.2023: BSEB Matric Annual Examination, 2023 concludes.#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Matric_Exam_2023
Get Link...https://t.co/G7Fm4Qw9gw — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) February 22, 2023
It is noteworthy that BSEB has already released the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 on March 21.
Bihar Board 10th Result: Here's How To Download BSEB 10th Result 2023
- Once Bihar Board 10th Result is announced, students need to visit BSEB's official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads "BSEB Matric Result 2023".
- You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth.
- After entering details, click on submit and your Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your mobile or desktop screens.
