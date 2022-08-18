Bihar Board 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has reopened the Bihar Board Class 10th 2023 registration window giving a special chance to the students who are not registered yet for the BSEB Matric exams 2023. BSEB Class 10th online registration form will be accepted from August 18, 2022 to August 22, 2022 on the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com. School heads will be uploading the registration form on behalf of the students. Also, candidates who are yet to pay the BSEB application fee can pay the fee by August 22 and complete their registration.

BSEB has also released a video on the social media handle announcing the Matric 2023 exam registration dates.

मैट्रिक वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 (सत्र 2022-23) में सम्मिलित होने वाले विद्यार्थियों का ऑनलाईन रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म दिनांक 18.08.2022 से 22.08.2022 तक भरे जाने एवं शुल्क (विलंब शुल्क के साथ) जमा करने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar

— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 18, 2022

BSEB 10th Registrations 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of online application - August 08, 2022

Last date to fill BSEB Matric 2023 application form - August 14, 2022

Last date to make online payment of fee - August 14, 2022

Window reopens- August 18, 2022

Last date to apply- August 22, 2022

BSEB Matric 2023 Application Form: Here is how to apply

Visit the official website-- secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the 'Secondary Registration 2022 for Exam 2023’ link.

Read all the given instructions carefully and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

It is mandatory for the students to be registered for the BSEB matric exam 2023 as only registered students will be allowed to appear for the exam. BSEB has already released the dummy admit card for the previously registered students.

