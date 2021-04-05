हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
bihar board 10th result 2021

Bihar Board BSEB class 10th result 2021 today, no offline scoresheet this year

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the result of the matric or class 10 exam on Monday (April 5) at 3.30 pm. 

Representational Image

The candidates who appeared for Class 10 boards can check their results on the official website- biharboardonline.com. The matric exam result will also be available at other websites including biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, schools will not release any offline results list. The results will be available at the official websites only.

Here is a step by step process to check your BSEB Class 10 scores: 

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Go to result sections on the homepage

STEP 3: Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

STEP 4: Fill the required credentials like roll number, etc required and log in

STEP 5: Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Take a printout of the results for future reference. 

This year, over 16.84 lakh students, which includes 837803 girls and 846663 boys appeared for Class 10th Bihar board exams

As per reports, the BSEB 10th result 2021 will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. 

