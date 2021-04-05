Bihar Board Class 10 matric results announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

New Delhi: The wait for close to 17 lakh students is finally over as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of 10th Board exams on Monday (April 5).

The results can be accessed through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Alternatively, students can also check the scores at bsebonline.in.

Due to heavy traffic on the website, students may face slowness and might have to give it more than one try to download their scorecard.

Apart from checking the results online students will also have the option to get their scores through SMS.

For this, all they need to do is type "BSEB", add space and then type your Roll Number and send this SMS to 56263. The students will receive their results in reply to their message.

A total of 16.84 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Matric exams this year. Out of these 8,37,803 were girls, while 8,46,663 were boys. The exams were conducted across 1525 centres.

