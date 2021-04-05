हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board BSEB official website down ahead of class 10th result announcement

The official website of Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in has gone down two hours ahead of the declaration of the class 10th result on Monday (April 5). The BSEB is all set to announce the class 10th result of Bihar School Examination Board today at around 3:30 pm. According to reports, the BSEB class 10th matric result 2021 will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary today. 

File Photo

BSEB class 10th result: The official website of Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in has gone down two hours ahead of the declaration of the class 10th result on Monday (April 5). The BSEB is all set to announce the class 10th result of Bihar School Examination Board today at around 3:30 pm. According to reports, the BSEB class 10th matric result 2021 will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary today. 

Earlier, Bihar government had decided to close all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Bihar till April 11, 2021.

At around 3:30 pm today, Class 10th students, who appeared for BSEB exam this year, can check out their class 10th matric results 2021 on the official website of BSEB, - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com. 

Bihar Board class 10th result: Know how to download scoresheet

 

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board, - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Go to result sections on the homepage
STEP 3: Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link
STEP 4: Enter the credentials required and log in
STEP 5: Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Students are advised to download and take a print of their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference.

BSEB Bihar Board to release matric toppers' list:

 

According to reports, the Bihar School Examination Board will release the list of Bihar Board matric toppers once the result of class 10th matric exams are declared. The toppers' list will have the details of students like their names and Roll Numbers along with their scores and their parents’ name. The list will also feature their school name. As per the reports, the toppers' list will include names and details of first top 10 rank holders of BSEB 10th exam 2021.

