Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2021: Here’s how students can download their scoresheet

BSEB class 10th result: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, will on April 5, Monday declare the class 10th matric result 2021. According to reports, the BSEB 10th result 2021 will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary at around 3.30 pm today.

Class 10th students, who appeared for BSEB exam this year, can check out their class 10th matric results 2021 on the official website of BSEB, which is - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board class 10th result: Know how to download scoresheet

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board, - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Go to result sections on the homepage

STEP 3: Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

STEP 4: Enter the credentials required and log in

STEP 5: Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Students are advised to download and take a print of their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference.

According to reports, the Bihar School Examination Board will release the list of Bihar Board matric toppers once the result of class 10th matric exams are declared. The toppers' list will have the details of students like their names and Roll Numbers along with their scores and their parents’ name. The list will also feature their school name. As per the reports, the toppers' list will include the names and details of the first top 10 rank holders of BSEB 10th exam 2021.

In 2020, the class 10 matric result of BSEB was declared on May 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 80.59 per cent. The examinations were conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020.