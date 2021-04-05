Bihar Board class 10 result 2021 declared, 101 students secure position in top 10 rank list

NEW DELHI: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, on Monday, April 4, announced the result of the matric or class 10 exam. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates enrolled for the class 10 exam this year and with the result announcement, their wait came to an end today. Students can now check the result through the website - biharboardonline.com.

The matric exam result will also be available at the websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. Students can visit these websites in case the official website of the board crashes down due to heavy traffic flow.

BSEB class 10 result 2021: Toppers' list below

Three students topped the Bihar Board 10th exam 2021

Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar bagged the first position with 484 out of 500 marks in class 10th Bihar Board exam 2021.

A total of 101 students succeeded in securing positions in the top 10 rank list of Bihar Board matric exams. The announcement was made by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary today.

Bihar Board class 10th result 2021: Know about the pass marks

If a student has managed to secure at least 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more than 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, in this case, the student will be declared to have passed.

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Go to result sections on the homepage

STEP 3: Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

STEP 4: Enter the credentials required and log in

STEP 5: Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Students are advised to download and take a print of their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference.

Live TV

According to reports, at least 16.84 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Bihar Board examination, which were conducted from January 20 to February 24 this year, across the state. The exams were conducted at 1525 exam centers in 38 different districts of the state. Of the total registered students, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.