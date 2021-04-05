हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar School Examination Board

Bihar Board class 10 result 2021 declared, 101 students secure position in top 10 rank list

The BSEB matric exam result 2021 will also be available at the websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. Students can visit these websites in case the official website of the board crashes down due to heavy traffic flow. 

Bihar Board class 10 result 2021 declared, 101 students secure position in top 10 rank list
File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, on Monday, April 4, announced the result of the matric or class 10 exam. A total of 16.8 lakh candidates enrolled for the class 10 exam this year and with the result announcement, their wait came to an end today. Students can now check the result through the website - biharboardonline.com. 

The matric exam result will also be available at the websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. Students can visit these websites in case the official website of the board crashes down due to heavy traffic flow. 

BSEB class 10 result 2021: Toppers' list below

Three students topped the Bihar Board 10th exam 2021

Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar bagged the first position with 484 out of 500 marks in class 10th Bihar Board exam 2021. 

A total of 101 students succeeded in securing positions in the top 10 rank list of Bihar Board matric exams. The announcement was made by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary today.

Bihar Board class 10th result 2021: Know about the pass marks 

 

If a student has managed to secure at least 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more than 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, in this case, the student will be declared to have passed.

Bihar Board class 10th result: Know how to download scoresheet

 

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Go to result sections on the homepage
STEP 3: Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link
STEP 4: Enter the credentials required and log in
STEP 5: Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Students are advised to download and take a print of their Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference.

Live TV

According to reports, at least 16.84 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Bihar Board examination, which were conducted from January 20 to February 24 this year, across the state. The exams were conducted at 1525 exam centers in 38 different districts of the state. Of the total registered students, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bihar School Examination BoardBSEB Class 12 Results 2021BSEBClass 10th Results Declaredbiharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Next
Story

Cops make violators watch COVID-19 awareness movie in Madhya Pradesh

Must Watch

PT5M2S

Bollywood Breaking: After Akshay Kumar, 45 junior artists of 'Ram Setu' also found corona positive