BSEB class 10 matric 2021 results to be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in at 3:30 pm

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, is all set to announce the result of class 10th or matric exam on Monday (April 5). The results will be announced at 3:30 pm today by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

Once the results are released, class 10th students of Bihar Board can log in to the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in of BSEB and check their scorecard. The result of class 10th will be declared in the next few minutes, students are advised to not get panic if the website looks busy. Many times website gets down if it has more users at one time, just be patient.

Students, who appeared for the class 10th Bihar Board exam, can check their class 10 result directly, by entering credentials in the direct link given below and get their marks at the registered email id and mobile number.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board BSEB official website is down ahead of the class 10th result announcement. It is to be noted that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, schools will not release any offline results list. Students will have to check the results at the official websites only.

According to reports, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the list of Bihar Board matric toppers once the result of class 10th matric exams is declared.

The toppers' list will have the details of students like their names and Roll Numbers along with their scores and their parents’ name.

The list will also feature their school name. As per the reports, the toppers' list will include names and details of the first top 10 rank holders of BSEB 10th exam 2021.

Download your scorecard with five simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

2. Go to the result section on the homepage

3. Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

4. Enter the credentials required and login

5. Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

