Bihar Board 10th Result

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: BSEB to release matric results soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check details here

Bihar Board Class 10th students can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: BSEB to release matric results soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2022 soon. 

The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared on the BSEB's official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Date and Time

BSEB is likely to announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 today (March 29, 2022). 

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Sites to check scores

Bihar Board Class 10th students can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As soon as the results are announced, students are advised to download their scorecards for future reference. BSEB Class 10 students can also access Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on the DigiLocker app.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: How to check Results

Step 1. Visit the BSEB's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'result' link.

Step 3. Enter their details including their roll numbers and click on submit.

Step 4. Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Details on marksheet 

Bihar board Matric result 2022 mark sheets will include name, roll code and roll number, registration number of the students, marks in each subject, total marks and qualifying status.

Notably, around 17 lakh students are said to have appeared for the Bihar Board Class X exams this year. The Bihar Board Matric exams were held from February 17 to February 24, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. 

