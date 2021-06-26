Bihar Board Class 10 Results: BSEB to issue marksheet, check date and how to download

New Delhi. Bihar School Examination Board on Saturday (June 26) has issued the certificates of Class 10 results for the students.

BSEB Matriculation Certificate for regular students along with compartment exam result certificate will be issued to the appearing students from 26 June 2021.

The principals of affiliated schools will collect the certificates from the offices and give them to the students.

As per the notification released by the board, “Certificates of students who have passed the Annual Secondary Examination 2020, and Secondary Compartment Examination 2019 are being sent to the offices of the district authorities. These will be available for distribution from June 26."

The state board had announced the class 10 result on 26 March 2021. As per the data shared by the board on BSEB matric results, a total of 16,54,171 students appeared for the class 10 board exam, out of which 78.17 per cent students appeared and passed the exam.

This year the board did not conduct the compartmental exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BSEB decided to allot grace marks to class 10 students without exams. More than 1,21,316 students of class 10 passed the exam with grace marks.

