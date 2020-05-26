हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Board Class X results

Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 now at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Board Class 10 results 2020 will be declared now by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held between February 17 and February 24, and the evaluation process commenced on May 6 and concluded last week. The Class 10 result will be declared at 12.30 pm at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard-ac-in.

Representational image

On Monday (May 25), it was announced by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor that the result will be announced by Education Minister Krishnanandan Prasad Verma on Tuesday.

Here's how to check your Bihar Board 10th result:

1. Students should visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

2. They should click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page

3. They can tap on Class X Matriculation results and select their stream and click on 'Result'

4. A new page will appear, wherein, students should fill up their details and enter the captcha text

5. They can now download their BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

The students can also check their results through SMS. They should type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

The evaluation process of the exam paper was completed on May 17, following which the physical verification of the toppers was carried out.

It is to be noted that the result of the Bihar board Class 10 examination was scheduled to be announced by March-end, but it got delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

