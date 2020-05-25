Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 to be declared soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

New Delhi: Even as Bihar board's class 10 students are desperately waiting for their results, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is sparing no effort to make it error-free results to avoid any controversy. The students who took the BSEB's Class 10th exams would be able to check their results on the board's official websites--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.

In a bid to ensure the error-free results, the BSEB has reportedly got prepared all answer sheets as well as OMR sheets for the objective-type questions with a pre-printed barcode and lithocode. The board also set up a new data center to ensure have a foolproof system.

The students would also be able to check their results through SMS. They just need to type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

For the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020, students should check their scorecard by logging in at the official websites. They are advised to follow the steps given below to check their result:

1. Students should log in at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

2. They should click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page

3. They should tap on Class X Matriculation results and select their stream and click on 'Result'

4. A new page will appear, wherein, students should fill up their details and enter the captcha text

5. Students can now download their BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

The BSEB Class 10 examination 2020 was held between February 17 and February 24, while the evaluation process started from May 6.

Over 15.29 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board class 10 exams 2020.