Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 to be out soon; Check details here

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to give respite to students waiting for their Class 10 results of the Bihar board. The BSEB's Class 10th exams result 2020 would be out soon and the students would be able to check it on the board's official websites--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.

Bihar Board students should follow the following steps to check their class 10th result:

1. Students should visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

2. They should click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page

3. Students can tap on Class X Matriculation results and click on 'Result' after selecting their stream

4. A new page will appear, wherein, students should fill up their details and enter the captcha text

5. They can now download their BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

Notably, students would also be able to check their results through SMS, after typing - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Organised between February 17 and February 24, the evaluation process for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 commenced on May 6 and concluded the last week.