हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Board class 10 result 2020

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 to be out soon; Check details here

Students would also be able to check their results through SMS, after typing - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020 to be out soon; Check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to give respite to students waiting for their Class 10 results of the Bihar board. The BSEB's Class 10th exams result 2020 would be out soon and the students would be able to check it on the board's official websites--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in. 

Bihar Board students should follow the following steps to check their class 10th result:

1. Students should visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in
2. They should click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page 
3. Students can tap on Class X Matriculation results and click on 'Result' after selecting their stream
4. A new page will appear, wherein, students should fill up their details and enter the captcha text
5. They can now download their BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

Notably, students would also be able to check their results through SMS, after typing - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Organised between February 17 and February 24, the evaluation process for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 commenced on May 6 and concluded the last week.

Tags:
Bihar Board class 10 result 2020Bihar BoardBihar School Examination Board‬
Next
Story

India lockdown stopped coronavirus COVID-19 cases from ballooning to 36-70 lakhs, claims Centre citing different models
  • 1,18,447Confirmed
  • 3,583Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M37S

Delhi: During the lockdown in Jagat Puri, people looted mangoes from the hawker, video surfaces