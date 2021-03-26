Bihar Board 12th result 2021: BSEB to declare results at 3 PM, check scores on official website

New Delhi: The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday (March 25) announced that they will be declaring the results for class 12th board examinations or BSEB Inter Result 2021 at 3 PM today.

The announcement by the board was made on its official website last night. The Bihar board will announce the inter result at 3.00 PM. The class 12th results will be announced by Minister for education & parliamentary affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary in a press meeting.

Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Board Inter examination 2021 will be able to access their result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbihar.com for all streams. These links was activated by Bihar board on Thursday.

Earlier last year, the Bihar board had declared the intermediate results in just 25 days. As per the last year’s data a total of 80.44% of students in all streams had passed the exam.

After the Minister for education & parliamentary affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announces the result in the press meeting, the candidates can check their results on official website of BSEB: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Last year, the passing percentage for science stream was 77.39 percent, for commerce stream it stood at 93.26 percent and for humanities stream it stood at 81.44 percent.

Step-by-step guide of accessing BSEB results:

Click on the link above to visit the official website of Bihar Board

The main page will appear, Click on the result tab option

Choose the examination link you are eligible for, either inter or class 12th

Select your stream, enter the BSEB roll number and click on submit.

Your BSEB result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Click download

