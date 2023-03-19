Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023: BSEB Inter Results To Be Announced At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Soon

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Class 12th exam results soon.

As per various media reports, the BSEB 12th result 2023 is expected to be declared next week.

However, Bihar Board officials have not made any official announcement regarding the BSEB Inter results.

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Where to check Bihar Board Inter result?

Once BSEB 12th result 2023 is declared, the Bihar Board students can check their scorecards on BSEB's official website (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).

Bihar Board 12th Result: More than 13 lakh students registered

The Bihar Board Class 12th 2023 exams were held between February 1 and February 14, and more than 13 lakh students registered for the BSEB Inter exams.

Of these, 6,36,432 were female students and 6,81,795 were male students.

The BSEB Inter Exams were conducted in two shifts on all exam days.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 Link

The Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 link will be available on BSEB's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date: Over 80% students passed in 2022

In 2022, the Bihar Board released BSEB 12th results on March 16. Around 80.15 percent of students passed the examination.

The overall pass percentage for girls was 81.28 percent, while it was 76.66 percent for boys.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023: BSEB to release Secondary exams' scorecard soon

The BSEB may also declare the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 next week. There, however, has not been any official announcement on this.

The BSEB Matric Annual Examination, 2023 was held from February 14 to February 22.

Over 16 lakh students had registered for Bihar Board Class 10th exams this year.