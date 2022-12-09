topStoriesenglish
Bihar Board Exam Date sheet 2023: BSEB Class 10, 12 time table to be RELEASED SOON at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check details here

Bihar Board Exam Date sheet 2023: The exams are expected to begin in January and end by mid-February, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bihar Board Exam Date sheet 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will soon announce the exam dates for Bihar Board matric and inter exams 2023. The timetables for both the class 10 and class 12 exams will be issued. Students will be able to check the dates here and on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once they are announced. According to current trends, the tests may begin in January and end by February 16. The specific dates, however, will be provided via official notification. Over 15 lakh students have registered for the exam and will be taking it. Along with the theory test schedule, the board will also release the practical exam schedule for classes 10 and 12.

BSEB 10th 12th exams 2023: Here’s how to check time table

  • Students who have got themselves registered and will be taking the exam should go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • On homepage, look for latest update section
  • Click on the relevant link
  • The date sheet PDF will open up on screen
  • Go through the details mentioned on it
  • Download the PDF for future reference

The admission card release date has yet to be determined. Candidates should be aware that they must bring a printout of their admit card to the exam hall. If they do not have it, they may be denied the opportunity to take the exam.

