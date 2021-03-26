Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 announcement today, class 12 students can check latest updates here

Bihar BSEB result 2021: The Bihar School of Examination (BSEB) will declare the class 12th intermediate result on Friday (March 26), on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board conducted Class 12 exams from February 17 to 24, 2021.

This year around 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate examination this year, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates were boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.

Bihar Board 2021 class 12th result will be announced at 3 pm, by State Education Minister Shri Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, in the presence of BSEB chairman Anand Kishor. The result announcement will take place at the Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee auditorium in Patna. BSEB will become the first education board in India to announce board exam results in 2021.

Earlier, BSEB had released class 12th inter answer key on March 13, while students were allowed to raise objections till March 16, 2021.

BSEB Class 12th Result 2021:

BSEB will be announcing class 12th results for all the streams (Science/Commerce/Humanities) on Friday (March 26) by 3 PM. Students can check the official website or visit the official Twitter handle of BSEB for the latest updates.

How to Check Result Online:

Step 1: Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link class 12th result 2021 and choose your stream.

Step 3: Enter your credentials.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference.

Students can also check the result via SMS:

Step1: Type message: BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER

Step2: Send this message to 56263

Step3: Save the result for future reference

BSEB Class 12th Result 2021: Passing Criteria

In order to pass the Class 12 inter exam, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent of total marks in the theory paper of each subject. Those unable to secure the passing percentage will have to reappear in a compartment exam. Dates of which will be out soon once the result is declared.

