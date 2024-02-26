Bihar: Car Crash Claims Nine Lives In Kaimur District

In a tragic incident that claimed nine lives, a speeding car collided with a container in Kaimur district of Bihar in the late hours of Sunday. The car was going towards Varansi from Sasaram when it became out of control near the Mohania area of Devkali Village.

As per the police report, the vehicle travelling towards Uttar Pradesh lost control while attempting to avoid a motorcyclist. As the car slammed into the divider, it collided with a container approaching from the opposite direction on the road.

Dilip Kumar, Mohania Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said that everyone in the car succumbed to the accident on the spot. The bodies have been sent to Bhabua Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. He added that the priority is to clear the national highway first to prevent further traffic jams.